British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.91). Approximately 2,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 63,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.91).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.88. The firm has a market cap of £138.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.00.

British Smaller Companies VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

