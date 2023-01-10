Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brenntag from €96.00 ($103.23) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 21,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,835. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.20. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

