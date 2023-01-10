BMO Capital Markets Lowers NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$11.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NWHUF stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

