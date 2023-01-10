BMO Capital Markets Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$11.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTL. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of ASTL traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.03. 409,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,447. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

