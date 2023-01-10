BMO Capital Markets Boosts CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target to $3.20

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $2.60 to $3.20 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.91.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

