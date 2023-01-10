BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MUE opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.73.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE)
