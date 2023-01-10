BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUE opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

