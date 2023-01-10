BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BKT opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
