BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
