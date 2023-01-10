BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth about $580,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.