BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

