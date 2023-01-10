BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.53.

Shares of BJ opened at $67.30 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

