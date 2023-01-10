Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Stock Down 5.8 %

Bilibili Company Profile

BILI stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.