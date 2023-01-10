Biconomy Price Hits $0.29 (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges. Biconomy has a total market cap of $76.18 million and $4.52 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,782,154 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.