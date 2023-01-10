Bernard Coulie Sells 5,000 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. 260,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market cap of $940.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

