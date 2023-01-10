Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.52.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.