Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.93. 63,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,442. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

