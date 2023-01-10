Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

