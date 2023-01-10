Barclays Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $22.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.89.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. SLM has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

