Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.16.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.
Insider Activity at Bank of America
In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
