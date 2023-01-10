B. Riley Trims KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Target Price to $15.00

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOP opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.06%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.