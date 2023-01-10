B. Riley Trims KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Target Price to $15.00

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
KNOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.
KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance
Shares of KNOP opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.
KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.06%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.
Recommended Stories
