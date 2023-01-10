B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RILYL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 2,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
