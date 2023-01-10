B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RILYL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 2,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

