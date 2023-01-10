Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Down 7.7 %

AXNX opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 611,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.