Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.83 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $148.79 million and $10.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00444660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.01304633 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,484.42 or 0.31411167 BTC.

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

