ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($709.68) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($741.94) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($661.29) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($591.40) to €650.00 ($698.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €745.00 ($801.08) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ASML Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.