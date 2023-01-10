Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,052 ($61.55) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,884 ($71.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,903.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,438.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.84) to GBX 6,000 ($73.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.01) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,075 ($61.83).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

