Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $7,026,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

