Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $61.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $670,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,928,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 13,803 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $516,232.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,435 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.