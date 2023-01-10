ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) PT Lowered to $5.00

Jan 10th, 2023

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE ARR opened at $5.86 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $774.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -42.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 106.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

