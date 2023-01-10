ARMOR Price Tops $0.0055 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $393,620.68 and $20,904.46 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00444827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.61 or 0.01299732 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.88 or 0.31418966 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

