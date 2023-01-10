argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $480.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $440.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $372.96 on Tuesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Analysts predict that argenx will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in argenx by 12,565.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $10,592,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.