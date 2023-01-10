Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Down 2.2%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 88,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 93,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $366.88 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Applied Energetics

(Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.