Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Shares Down 3%

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. 1,873,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Aphria Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57.
About Aphria
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aphria (APHQF)
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.