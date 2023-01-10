AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

