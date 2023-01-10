AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. 5,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 485,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AngioDynamics Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
