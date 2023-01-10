AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. 5,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 485,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

