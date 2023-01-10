Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) PT at $140.00

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 115.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.