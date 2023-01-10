Amgen Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006433 BTC on exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.68 million and $19,548.23 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.99998118 USD and is down -10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,467.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

