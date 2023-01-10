American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on January 25th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

