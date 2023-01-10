Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,733,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 38,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

