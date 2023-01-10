Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $160.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Allstate has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

