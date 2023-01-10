Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,041.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 152,603 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.