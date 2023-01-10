Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.65

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 160387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

