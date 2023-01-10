Aire Advisors LLC Takes $701,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

