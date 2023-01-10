Aire Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 30,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.