Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,232 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $75,175,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 63.8% during the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 152,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.9 %

LBRDA opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.