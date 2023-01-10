Aire Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $270.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

