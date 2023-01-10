Aion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $732,597.29 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Aion has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and approximately $732,597.29 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00112178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00205273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00062789 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00037743 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

