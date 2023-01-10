Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $543,232.56 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $543,232.56 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00111690 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00205046 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00062591 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005766 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

