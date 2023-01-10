Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $2,011.59 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

