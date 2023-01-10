aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.17

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. aelf has a market cap of $89.41 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00026911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004785 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,638,292 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.