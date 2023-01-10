ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on January 27th

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $38.11.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on ADENTRA from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading

