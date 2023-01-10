Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $91.77.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

